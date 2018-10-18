iCare…Do You?

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Albion is launching iCare, a unique campaign to partner with our community and raise awareness!

iCare is a month-long initiative that culminates on Friday, October 26th. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to register for participation and receive information and materials that can help you raise awareness of and advocate against domestic violence.

We invite everyone to join us on Friday, October 26 for a rally outside of Old National Bank (Riverside Dr), beginning at 11:00 am. We will announce food trucks closer to the date.

Show your support, and stand against domestic violence, register HERE.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments