iCare Campaign Sheds Light on Domestic Violence

Some say domestic violence has lived in the shadows too long, but one area group is hoping to shine a light on the issue.

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center hosted an iCare Initiative rally to bring the issue to the forefront. The iCare rally is a way to show those who have been victims of domestic violence they’re not alone.

Community members joined in by wearing eye patches to raise awareness about domestic violence. Executive director Kristie Byrns says numbers are staggering and domestic violence can come in different forms that impact both men and women.

“Domestic violence can also be physical, verbal, emotional, financial, sexual abuse. Anybody that’s been impacted by domestic violence can reach out to Albion for help,” says Bryns. “We’re wearing the symbolic black eye patch to bring awareness to domestic violence.”

Throughout the month of October, the Albion Fellows Bacon Center has participated in iCare domestic violence awareness month activities.

It’s the first year the center has participated in iCare Initiative.

