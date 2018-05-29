IBLC Holding Town Hall in Evansville

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) will conduct a town hall in Evansville on Saturday June 2nd.

The town hall will be from noon to 2 p.m. local time Saturday at the Greater St. James Community Recreation and Education Center (CREC), 484 S. Governor Street.

The purpose of the town hall is to give an update on the 2018 session of the Indiana General Assembly and begin preparations for the 2019 legislative session.

“Our annual town hall meetings serve as a chance to tell residents about the legislation that has passed that can have an impact on their lives, as well as the things that haven’t been done,” said State Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis), IBLC Chair. “In addition, we want to begin preparing for 2019, and the input of people across our state is critical in setting those priorities.”

Pryor wants to emphasize that the town halls are free and open to everyone.

Comments

comments