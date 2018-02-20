Home Indiana IBA Launches Online Resource Connecting Homeowners With Building Professionals February 20th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Builders Association has a new online resource to connect homeowners with builders, suppliers, and contractors in the state.

The Online Buyer’s Guide features updated and expanded company and product listings, along with information relating to the building industry.

This also provides Indiana homeowners with an efficient way to browse for goods and services through a vast networks of industry suppliers.

You can take a look at the Buyer’s Guide by clicking here, or visiting Indiana Builder Buyer’s Guide.

