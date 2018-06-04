I-Engineering Gives Students Hands On Experience

Hoosier students are getting hands on experience into potential careers.

The I-Engineering 2.0 Summer Experience gives 30 seventh and eighth graders a preview of engineering, manufacturing, and architecture.

Students will work on soldering, computer animation, drafting, welding, and much more.

The camp is designed to give students an opportunity to learn new skills and help guide their future.

The camp started today and will go on for the next two weeks at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, located at 1901 Lynch Road.





