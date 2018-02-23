Home Kentucky I-69 ORX Team Seeking Resident Feedback on Proposed Routes February 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing project team is looking for feedback on their proposed routes and interstate connections.

There are three options the team is proposing to cross the Ohio River and could impact residents and businesses near US 41 in Henderson.

They’re asking residents to fill out online surveys and share their thoughts on which route they believe would be best. The surveys are for homeowners, drivers, and business owners who will be affected by the new route.

All of the surveys can be found online. That survey is available until March 16th.

You can find the surveys at I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Comments

comments