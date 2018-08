Home Indiana Evansville Hyrdofest Preparations Close Down Riverside Drive in Evansville August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Riverside Drive in Evansville is closed as crews begin preparations for Hydrofest this weekend.

The road will be closed to traffic through the labor day holiday.

The closure, from Court Street to Cherry Street, will affect drivers who usually use Riverside to get commute through downtown Evansville.

Additionally closures are in place along Chestnut Street, Locust Street, Walnut Street, Sycamore Street, and Vine Street.

Comments

comments