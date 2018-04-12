Hydroplane Racing Returns To Evansville

Hydroplane racing will return to the banks of the Ohio River in Evansville with big stakes. The American Power Boat Association announced today it will hold the 2018 and 2019 Eastern Divisional Championships during HydroFest.

Drivers of 14 classes of hydroplane boats will race on a 1.25 mile course on the Ohio River.

Admission for Evansville HydroFest is $10 for the weekend, and children under 12 get in for free.

Wristbands go on sale June 29th. You can purchase wristbands at all six Schnucks locations in Evansville and Newburgh, and the Evansville Museum and SWIRCA.

Evansville HydroFest will be held on Labor Day weekend from Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 2nd.

For a full schedule of events, visit Evansville HydroFest 2018.

