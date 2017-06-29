HydroFest Wristbands on Sale at Three Evansville Nonprofits

Evansville HydroFest is coming up quick and people can secure their spot along the river. Wristbands for the event are on sale now, and can be purchased at three Evansville area nonprofits.

CASA, SWIRCA and the Evansville Museum will be selling the wristbands for $10 each, and $2 of that will be going back to the nonprofit.

Evansville hasn’t seen a Hydroplane event in eight years so the excitement is ramping up for this event.

Randy Lientz said, “The residents of the tri-state ask for it we would hear regularly when are we going to have Hydroplane racing back on the Ohio River.”

Mayor Winnecke bought the first five HydroFest wristbands.

Tickets will also be sold at the Pagoda.

For a schedule of events, visit Evansville HydroFest 2017/.

Comments

comments