HydroFest Wraps Up

HydroFest is wrapping up until next year and the heat didn’t deter fans from coming out on the last day.

The three day festival was a chance for residents and visitors to experience a new form of boat racing on the Ohio River.

“The crowd has been great,” says Randy Leintz, HydroFest race director. “I mean they’ve been very attentive and they ask a lot of questions.”

With heats every few minutes, the boats hit the water racing anywhere from 100 to 180 miles per hour all for a common goal.

“There will be a high point champion for the weekend and that’s what were deciding right today,” says Leintz.

Coming from all across the country, racers say competing in Evansville this weekend has been great.

“To come out all the way from Seattle and we have a lot of other people from the west coast. That’s how important this race is,” says Steve Huff, HydroFest participant.

Racer J. Michael Kelly won Eastern Divisional in both classes.

“I drove the Y-1 Shenanigans and I also drove the S-1 Wind Jammers in the two and a half stock,” says Kelly. “I just love coming here. It’s been a great weekend for us so far.”

Even though this is the last day for HydroFest, racers say this will not be their last.

“I’m sure we’ll be back. I mean we’ve had pretty good success out here,” says Kelly. “You know we love this sport. This is why we’re here and you can’t win if you’re staying home. So, we’ll definitely be back.”

Officials say after wrapping up they will evaluate how this year went. Planning for the third year of HydroFest will begin soon.

