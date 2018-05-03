Home Indiana Evansville Hydrofest and ShrinersFest Team up with Honor Flight May 3rd, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

It’s a chance to bring people to Evansville and show them what the city is all about, while giving back to good causes at the same time.

That’s what organizers of the 2018 Evansville Hydrofest and Evansville ShrinersFest and Air Show hope to accomplish.

Hydrofest organizers and the Hadi Shriners are both held along the riverfront in Downtown Evansville.

This year, they’re partnering with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, helping raise money for the organization. Members of the Honor Flight will man the gates along the riverfront during Hydrofest and $2.00 from every bracelet sold will go back to the Honor Flight organization.

Last year, Hydrofest raised $11,000 for Evansville-based nonprofits.

Hydrofest takes place Labor Day weekend and ShrinersFest takes place from June 28th through July 1st.

