Home Indiana Evansville HydroFest Racing Roaring Back To The Evansville Riverfront This Weekend September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Hydroplane racing roars back to the Evansville Riverfront this weekend. HydroFest kicks off on the Ohio River in Evansville Friday, and the rain isn’t stopping the preparations. Drivers have been registering all morning.

HydroFest representatives say they still plan to begin testing Friday afternoon, weather permitting. Boats will be roaring and racing all weekend long.

HydroFest Race Director Randy Lientz said, “With the number of hydroplanes that we have, pretty much every fifteen to eighteen minutes we have to get a racing heat in, so we promised non stop action, and that’s what we’re going to deliver.”

A $10 wristband will get you admission to the event for the whole weekend. Kids under 12 years old are free.

For more information, visit Evansville HydroFest.

Comments

comments