HydroFest Kicks Off In Evansville

HydroFest is kicking off for Labor Day weekend. For its second year, preparations are well underway.

The “Roar on the River” is playing host to the American Power Boat Association’s Eastern Divisional Championships.

“We have about 60 boats this year and that makes for a lot of action because they will each race two different times tomorrow and two different times on Sunday,” says Randy Lientz, HydroFest race director.

Crews worked to prepare their hydroplanes and tested them on the Ohio River.

“The Ohio River is perfect water for racing right now,” says Lientz. “The weather is perfect for racing.”

HydroFest teams came out from both near and far.

“We have people from the state of Washington, the state of California, the state of Florida, New Jersey and Maryland, and even Quebec, Canada,” says Lientz. “So it’s truly a North American event.”

One team came out to prepare their boat which was a former winner.

“Today were just doing some testing and trying to dial some stuff in. So, we’re really concerned by Sunday afternoon that everything is absolutely perfect,” says Scott Pierce, HydroFest participant. “It ran pretty good earlier so we’re feeling pretty confident.”

Lientz says safety of all involved this weekend is his number one priority.

“Safety for all of the participants, all of the spectators, all of the workers, all of the race teams,” says Lientz.

After each day awards will be presented to the winning team, but for some racers the love of racing hydroplanes is what keeps them coming back.

“For me the die is cast. There is no other alternative,” says Pierce. “I’m a racer and that’s what I do.”

Gates will open to the public tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. Admission is ten dollars and children 12 and younger are free.

