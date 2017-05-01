44News | Evansville, IN

Hydrant Flushing Throughout Henderson

May 1st, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson water customers should be aware of work on fire hydrants throughout the city. City water utility crews started flushing those hydrants Monday.

The work will continue around the clock until all hydrants in the system are flushed, that should be by the end of the day Thursday.

This is something the Water Utility does twice a year to maintain water quality and keep track of the chlorine in the water.

During the flushing, customers might see a short drop in their water pressure.

 

 

