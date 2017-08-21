Hydrant Flushing Scheduled for Huntingburg

A heads up for people living across Huntingburg as crews prepare for hydrant flushing next month. Starting Tuesday, September 5th, crews will start flushing hydrants at several locations around the town.

Flushing will start at 7:30 a.m. each day and should wrap up by 3:30 p.m. Flushing happens to help improve water quality and helps the waterlines function properly.

During work hours, water is safe to drink but officials say be careful when doing laundry. Work is expected to last until Saturday, September 30th.

Comments

comments