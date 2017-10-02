Home Indiana Evansville Hyatt Place Hotel Gets Confirmed To Undergo Construction In Evansville October 2nd, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Downtown Evansville will soon see a new development after its approval by the Site Review Committee. The Hyatt Place Hotel is about to be built between the intersection of South East Second Street and Chestnut Street. The hotel is expected to generate more income and increased tourism after its completion. The vicinity will take up 84 thousand square feet, 5 stories high with 139 rooms. Some of the amenities include a swimming pool, a bar, an outdoor patio and a Bistro restaurant which is expected to be open to the general public. John Whinery, who is a lawyer for Frick Powell across the street mentioned how excited he is for the new landmark. Whinery said, “It was a total surprise when it was announced several months ago. It’ll increase the value of our property we think and plus we can go across the street and have lunch now.” Groundbreaking for construction will begin by the end of this year. The hotel is expected to be completed by December 2018.

Comments

comments