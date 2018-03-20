HWSU Debate Potential Water Rate Increase

Henderson water customers could see their rates increase in the near future. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin called a special work session for the Board of Commissioners.

They discussed the financial management of the Henderson Water and Sewer Utility. The group debated a possible rate increase which they say is needed to maintain and upgrade the 240 miles of water pipes in the city and some of those pipes are more than 100 years old.

Those against the plan say they question what Henderson residents would gain from a rate hike.

Henderson Water Utility raised rates by just over 38 cents per one thousand gallons in the spring of 2017.

