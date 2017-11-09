Huskies Say Farewell to Walts and Newman

Evansville North athletics said goodbye to two of its most prominent athletes Thursday.

Anna Newman is a 1,000-point scorer and will go down as one of the greatest girls basketball players in program history.

Hadley Walts led the Huskies girls golf team to three state titles over her tenure with the school and will also be remembered as one of the best to play her sport.

Newman and Walts will both have new uniforms in 2018, with Walts heading to the University of Tennessee and Newman heading to the University of Evansville.

