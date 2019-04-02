Husband of Slain Henderson Woman to Be Held Without Bond

April 2nd, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

A judge has ordered a murder suspect to be held without bond. Originally, 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadir was held on a $10,000 cash bond, but as of Tuesday, a judged decided that he will be held without bond. The judge changed the bond due to a potential flight risk if he bonded out.

Abdikadir is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Chloe Abdikadir. The judge has also entered a not guilty plea for Abdikadir.

A public defender has been appointed for him.

Abdikadir is set to appear back in court on April 10th at 1:30 p.m.

