Husband Returning to Henderson for Questioning in Wife’s Death

The husband of a Henderson wife, who was found dead in her apartment, is back in Henderson to face charges for her death. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadur after he admitted to hitting his wife Chloe Abdikadur with a hammer several times causing her to be knocked unconscious.

According to Henderson police, he says he slit her throat while she was unconscious and dragged her body to the closet. Mohamud took a shower and admitted to moving her car several blocks away.

Mohamud was detained in Arkansas after authorities say they found him walking in traffic. According to authorities, he admitted to moving her body but denies hurting her.

He was held on a Kentucky charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The couple’s child was with Mohamad at the time of the arrest but is back with family in Henderson.

