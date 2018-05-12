Home Kentucky Husband In The Hospital Wife In Jail In Hopkins County May 12th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

An apparent domestic situation has ended with one person in critical condition.

Around 9:30 Friday night the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a self inflicted gun shot wound. When they got to the 1400 block of Morris Beshear Road they found Jonathan Greer with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an out of state hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Through the investigation detectives determined Greer did not have a self inflicted wound, but that his wife, Lacey, had shot him. Lacey Greer was taken to the Hopkins County jail and booked on charges of assault. Deputies have not released details of what may have lead up to the shooting.

