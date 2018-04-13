Husband Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Wife & Man

A Madisonville man is behind bars after deputies say he was driving to kill someone with his wife and two kids in the car. Christopher Hancock, 42, is charged with attempted murder.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock was threatening to kill his wife and another person, on social media, because he believed they were having an affair.

Deputies say Hancock had a loaded gun on him when they arrested him at Tyson Foods in Henderson County yesterday afternoon.

During the investigation, deputies say Hancock assaulted and held his wife in their home in Hopkins County, and would not allow her to make phone calls the night before his arrest.

Witnesses told police Hancock made comments about killing a man he believed to be involved in the alleged affair with his wife.

Hancock is being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail.

Comments

comments