Hurricane Season About to Really Ramp Up In the Atlantic & Potential Implications Here

It will remain largely very warm to hot & humid over many days with slight, very brief bits of relief in-between.

This is the trend for the rest of August & into early September with some storms here & there at times in an overall bit drier than normal regime.

However, the Atlantic hurricane season is going to really ramp up over the next week in a big way. Multiple, impressive tropical waves off Africa may all develop into tropical storms to even hurricanes.

There is some consensus among model ensembles & climatology in similar patterns of a potential landf alling hurricane in the Northeast or a brushing of a hurricane along the East Coast in late August.

Depending on the size & evolution of it, sometimes these can alter the otherwise pretty solid, standard weather pattern for late August. I have seen these pull upper troughs with cool air into the area with spurt of below normal temps in otherwise hot pattern. I have seen severe t’storms occur as a result of such pattern shifts here, as well. Sometimes, if the storm or system tracks just to our east we end up in the sinking, dry air in the corridor west of the system resulting in sunny, hot days.

Time will tell what these bowling balls in the overall pattern do to the U.S. & Northern Hemisphere pattern.

Regardless, it sure looks like a latter summer (hazy with some fog at night & very warm to hot & humid with some storms every now & then) pattern for a while, though not record-shattering by any means (no 100s, but many 90s days).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



