Hurricane Michael, A Cold Front And A Cool Down

Today’s afternoon high temperature of 88° marked Evansville’s 4th hottest Columbus Day on record. Just another hot afternoon, one that has become all too familiar since this summer-like heat made itself at home throughout Tri-State. In fact, there hasn’t been an afternoon with temperatures less than 10° above the average high for seven consecutive days!

Fortunately, it appears as though our onslaught of abnormally warm temperatures is coming to an end, but before we can get there, we’ll have to shift our focus to another significant tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast within the next 48 hours. Hurricane Michael is already generating sustained wind speeds of 80 mph and is making a b-line for the Florida Panhandle.

According to the latest projection form the National Hurricane Center, the storm will likely make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane just after noon on Wednesday, packing winds in excess of 110 mph, storm surge and as much as 6” to 10” of rainfall during the ensuing day. You’ll notice however, in that projection the storm makes a turn towards the Carolinas quickly after making landfall Wednesday afternoon. That is all due to an advancing cold front making its way eastward from the Great Plains.

The same cold front expected to usher the Remnants of Michael along the Eastern Seaboard and eventually out into the Atlantic, will not only act as a buffer between us and Michael’s tropical moisture, but will supply the Tri-State with a significant and much needed cool down. Additionally, a secondary cold front expected late next week may drop temperatures across the Ohio Valley to their lowest point since late April!

Relief from the heat will have to wait another couple of days; we’ll see above average highs during both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before finally dipping into the 60s by Thursday. You’ll even notice a high of 58° Saturday and overnight lows in the upper 30s Sunday night! The latest long-range data indicates that we may even see a light frost as early as next Monday night! We’ll continue to keep a very close eye on both Hurricane Michael and our impending cool down in the coming days.

