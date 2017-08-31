44News | Evansville, IN

Vanderburgh Co. to Help Flood Victims With Donation Drive

August 31st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with several local businesses and organizations to help flood victims in Houston.

They’re collecting non-perishable food, bottled water and dry goods. Three collection sites will be set up September 2nd and September 9th.

They’ll be collecting items at North High School, the Boys and Girls Club on Bellemeade Avenue and the Evansville Garbage Doors Building on Division which supplies can can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will deliver the items on September 11th. For more information, click here

