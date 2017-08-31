Home Indiana Evansville Hurricane Harvey Causes Rise in Gas Prices as Refineries Shut Down August 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

As more refineries in the Texas area get behind on production because of Harvey; gas prices, even here in our area, continue rising. Over the past two days gas prices in Evansville have jumped 15 cents to just under $2.50 a gallon.

Thursday, prices rose again to about $2.60 a gallon at some Tri-State gas stations. In some locations in Evansville, prices are up above $3 a gallon.

Prices are rising because many refineries in the Gulf region are offline and Labor Day weekend is just a few days away.

