Hurricane Harvey Causes Rise in Gas Prices as Refineries Shut Down
As more refineries in the Texas area get behind on production because of Harvey; gas prices, even here in our area, continue rising. Over the past two days gas prices in Evansville have jumped 15 cents to just under $2.50 a gallon.
Thursday, prices rose again to about $2.60 a gallon at some Tri-State gas stations. In some locations in Evansville, prices are up above $3 a gallon.
Prices are rising because many refineries in the Gulf region are offline and Labor Day weekend is just a few days away.