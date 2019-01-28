Huntingburg Tracks to Get Crossing Arms

The Dubois County Highway Department is working with INDOT to add crossing arms to a track on County Road 600 West in Huntingburg to keep drivers safe.

The crossing only has lights and drivers say it does not give enough warning about an oncoming train. Drivers have told Highway Superintendent Steve Berg the lights can be hard to see at certain times of the day, the lights don’t turn on quick enough, and many obstacles block the view until the car is right on the track itself.

The county started pushing for the arms to be added when a car collided with a train back in September.

Nearly one thousand drivers cross the tracks every day and the department hopes the addition will prevent collisions.

INDOT has sent the highway department confirmation they will add the crossing arms, but it may not be for another year. If the county adds funding the job could be done sooner.

