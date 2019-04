A Huntingburg teen is arrested in connection with possible threats made against the Southwest Dubois Schools Corporation. Joshua Ransome, 18, faces felony intimidation charges

Huntingburg police and SDSC received a tip of that possible threat posted on a social media outlet.

Ransom was arrested Tuesday night following an investigation.

Police say a juvenile will also be charged in connection with the case.

Ransom was booked into the Dubois County Jail.

