Huntingburg Residents Share Ideas for Main Street Corridor

Huntingburg residents are getting the opportunity to share their thoughts on what should be done along the U.S. 231 or Main Street corridor.

Huntingburg was designated a Stellar Community by the state in 2014 and work on that project is halfway done. Mayor Denny Spinner says it’s time to think about other projects to be tackled when the Stellar Project is complete in another two years. He enlisted the help of industry experts to run the first public meeting Tuesday night to facilitate a discussion and exchange of ideas.

Residents threw out ideas on everything from sidewalks to trees and signage. Suggestions are documented and will be presented to the city for further consideration.

If you have ideas, you can contact Huntingburg City Hall.

