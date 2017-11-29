44News | Evansville, IN

Huntingburg Residents Could See Lower Electric Bills In 2018

November 29th, 2017 Indiana

Huntingburg residents might see a decrease in their electric bills next year. Since the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) has experienced a reduction in costs to produce power, electric rates could go down six dollars every 1000 kWh of usage.

Part of the reason for the reduction in costs, include increased efficiency from gas-burning power plants and lifting the pollution control requirements.

Overall, IMPA have seen a 6 percent reduction in costs.

