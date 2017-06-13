44News | Evansville, IN

Huntingburg Police Looking for Parents of Toddler Found Crossing Highway

June 13th, 2017 Indiana

Huntingburg Police are looking for the parents of a toddler who was found trying to cross Highway 231. He was found Tuesday around 7 a.m. Authorities need help finding his parents or where he lives.

Police and the Department of Child Services are at the Circle S trying to figure out where the toddler’s parents are or where he lives.

The toddler is described as a two-year old toddler with red hair and blues eyes.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call 812-683-4111, or 812-683-3003 right away.

