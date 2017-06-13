Home Indiana Huntingburg Police Find Toddler’s Parents after Child Tries Crossing Highway June 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Huntingburg Police say a two-year-old found Tuesday morning is safe and back with his parents. Police say they found the two-year-old boy trying to cross Highway 231 around 7 a.m.

Officers shared a picture of the boy on Facebook, which played a part in locating the child’s parents.

HPD says there will be no criminal charges filed.

Police and the Department of Child Services are at the Circle S trying to figure out where the toddler’s parents are or where he lives.

The toddler is described as a two-year old toddler with red hair and blues eyes.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call 812-683-4111, or 812-683-3003 right away.

Comments

comments