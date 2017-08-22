44News | Evansville, IN

Huntingburg Plan Commission Approves Rezoning For Future Housing Development

August 22nd, 2017 Indiana

The Huntingburg Plan Commission approves a rezoning request for a future income-based housing development. It would be built at the former Wagon Works property off North Washington Street in Huntingburg.

There would be a total of 56 studio, one and two bedroom apartments. Rent would be income-based, and would range from $234 to about $600.

The project would be spearheaded by Paragus Group out of Indianapolis. That company would received $1.5 million in tax credits, since this would be part of the Stellar Communities Project.

This project is still in the design phase.

