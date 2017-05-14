44News | Evansville, IN

Huntingburg Park Board Meets to Decide on Northside Park

Huntingburg Park Board Meets to Decide on Northside Park

May 14th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Huntingburg, the park board is meeting Monday to discuss preliminary plans to upgrade Northside Park.

The presentation will include a proposal to add a bicycle and walking path, playground and benches.

The total cost of the project is an estimated $400,000 dollars. The city also plans to submit a grant request June 2ST to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for half the cost.

The meeting will be held at Old Town Hall at 5:45P.M. local time.

 

Bri Williams

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.