Huntingburg Park Board Meets to Decide on Northside Park
In Huntingburg, the park board is meeting Monday to discuss preliminary plans to upgrade Northside Park.
The presentation will include a proposal to add a bicycle and walking path, playground and benches.
The total cost of the project is an estimated $400,000 dollars. The city also plans to submit a grant request June 2ST to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for half the cost.
The meeting will be held at Old Town Hall at 5:45P.M. local time.