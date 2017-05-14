Home Indiana Huntingburg Park Board Meets to Decide on Northside Park May 14th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

In Huntingburg, the park board is meeting Monday to discuss preliminary plans to upgrade Northside Park.

The presentation will include a proposal to add a bicycle and walking path, playground and benches.

The total cost of the project is an estimated $400,000 dollars. The city also plans to submit a grant request June 2ST to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for half the cost.

The meeting will be held at Old Town Hall at 5:45P.M. local time.

