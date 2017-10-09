Home Indiana Huntingburg Parents Accused Of Locking Child In Cage Plead Not Guilty October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Huntingburg, Indiana couple accused of child neglect was back in court Monday, and entered not guilty pleas. Alan and Aimee Friz are accused of locking their child in a closet converted to a cage at their home.

Last week, deputies searched the home and found a closet that was converted into a cage, where the child was locked up overnight.

According to court documents, the child was confined since at least the beginning of September. The girl also told deputies she was deprived of water, food, and sanitary facilities.

Friz’s daughter also claims he touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

Both are facing 11 counts of criminal confinement and 11 counts of neglect of a dependent. Alan also faces four charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Aimee’s bond is set at $10,000 cash only, and Alan’s bond is set at $25,000 cash only.

Alan and Aimee were ordered not to have contact with their daughter and they are not allowed to leave the state.

Both are scheduled to be in court on November 9th at 9:30 a.m. for a pretrial conference.

