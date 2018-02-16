Home Indiana Huntingburg Officials Delay 4th Street Heritage Trail Project February 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Dubois County, Huntingburg officials are putting the brakes on the 4th Street Heritage Trail Project. Mayor Denny Spinner says Common Council rejected bids for the trail because they were much higher than officials expected or could afford.

The project has been delayed until at least late fall. Bids could be reopened at the time. The project did get some money from INDOT a couple years ago but it has to be used by 2020.

Mayor Spinner believes the work will begin in 2019.

