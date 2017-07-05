Home Indiana Huntingburg Man’s July 4th Holiday Cut Short for Driving Over 100mph July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Huntingburg man’s July 4th holiday is cut short after he was caught speeding while under the influence. 57-year-old Russell Morris is charged with reckless driving and operating while intoxicated – controlled substance.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on Highway 257 for driving over 100 miles per hour on Tuesday night around 11:30. When troopers stopped Morris, they say they believed he was driving under the influence.

After being tested at Daviess County Hospital in Washington, Indiana, troopers say Morris was under the influence of THC and opiates.

Morris was taken to the Daviess County Jail.

