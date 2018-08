Home Indiana Huntingburg Man Faces Rape and Sexual Battery Charges August 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A 19-year-old Huntingburg man is arrested and charged with rape, sexual battery, and criminal confinement.

Jasper police say Aaron Lubbehusen committed crimes back in February against a female under the age of 18.

Police interviewed the alleged victim in March but she did not give them the suspects name until June.

That’s when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities say he turned himself into the Dubois County Jail.

