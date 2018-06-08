Home Indiana Huntingburg Man Arrested Twice in One Day June 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Late Wednesday night, Huntingburg Police responded to a suspicious person call. Once on the scene, an officer found Austin Zehr walking in the middle of the roadway on Chestnut Street.

Zehr complied with the officer when he was asked to walk on the sidewalk, but minutes later police saw him in the middle of the street again.

When officers approached, he took off on foot. Once apprehended, Zehr admitted he was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

He was booked into the Dubois County Jail at 4:33AM on Thursday on preliminary misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Zehr was released from jail after an initial hearing was scheduled.

Around 7:30PM that night, Zehr was observed by police attempting to steal alcohol from a store.

Authorities booked Zehr for the second time at Dubois County Jail, where he was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft.

