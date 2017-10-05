Home Indiana Huntingburg Man Arrested After Cage Found In Home October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Huntingburg man is facing neglect charges after deputies say they found a cage in the closet inside a home. 57-year-old Alan Friz faces Criminal Confinement and Neglect of a Dependent charges.

Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 5200 block of West County Road 700 South to reports of a juvenile who was out of control on Wednesday morning just before 11:00.

When deputies arrived they spoke with the juvenile in question and requested Family and Children Services.

During the investigation, deputies say 24-year-old Kenneth Le Fevre, who said he rented one of the rooms at the home, arrived at the residence and they say he became disruptive. They asked him to leave, but he refused to the property.

Le Fevre had to be physically removed, and deputies say they gave him several opportunities to leave, but he refused. Deputies arrested him for resisting law enforcement.

Deputies executed a search warrant of the residence and say they found a closet that was converted into a lockable cage. They say Friz would put the juvenile inside the closet and lock it.

There were several reports that the juvenile was locked inside the closet cage overnight and possibly at other times.

Friz is being held without bond in the Dubois County Jail. Le Fevre is being held on a $500 bond.

