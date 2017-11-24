Home Indiana Huntingburg Man Accused Of Hitting Mailbox, Leading Police On Chase November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Huntingburg man is arrested after police say he hit a mailbox and took off, leading them on a short pursuit. 56-year-old Jonathan Eckstein is charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and resisting law enforcement.

Jasper Police received a call about an SUV hitting a mailbox on Skyview Drive on November 23rd around 5 p.m. and took off. Officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Sternberg’s on U.S. 231, and they say it exited the lot, heading southbound on U.S. 231.

When police tried pulling over the vehicle, they say Eckstein failed to stop and fled the area. Officers say Eckstein got out of the vehicle and tried to run, but that’s when they caught him.

Eckstein was taken to Memorial Hospital, where police say his blood alcohol content was .15. He was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Comments

comments