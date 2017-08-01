Huntingburg Man Accused Of Battering Two-Year-Old

A Dubois County man is behind bars, accused of battering a two-year-old. 21-year-old Gage LeMay, of Huntingburg, is charged with battery on a child under 14 years old – level six felony.

Huntingburg Police Officers were called about a possible battery near the Huck’s gas station on Monday evening around 6:30. When police arrived they found the two-year-old victim near 5th Street and Jackson Street.

Officers say they were told the child’s injuries were a result of the child falling.

An investigation led police to believe the two-year-old toddler was battered by LeMay. The child was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

LeMay was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

