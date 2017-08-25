Huntingburg Man Accused Of Attacking, Confining Woman

A Huntinburg man is behind bars for allegedly attacking and confining a woman. Police arrested 24-year-old Andrew Burch, who is facing charges of battery, strangulation and sexual battery.

Officers were called to the Oak Ridge Apartments on Thursday evening around 7:30 for reports of an alleged battery incident.

A woman told police, Burch strangled her and beat her at his home. She also told them Burch attempted to sexually assault her and tried to keep her from leaving his residence.

Authorities say they saw Burch driving through the parking lot of Oak Ridge Apartments, but say he fled on foot.

Police arrested him in the parking lot of a church in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

Burch is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.

