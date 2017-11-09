Home Indiana Huntingburg Couple Accused of Child Neglect Request Change of Venue November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Lawyers for two people accused of child neglect want their trial to be held outside Dubois County. Alan and Aimee Friz were in court Thursday where the defense filed that change of venue request.

The Huntingburg couple pleaded not guilty earlier this year. They’re accused of locking their child in a closet converted to a cage at their home.

Alan and Aimee Friz are both charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

Alan also faces four charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Both are still out on bond

Comments

comments