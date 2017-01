Home Indiana Huntingburg Community Meeting to Discuss the U.S. 231 Corridor January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Huntingburg is once again discussing the future of the U.S. 231 Corridor. A community meeting is set for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Old Town Hall, located at 309 Geiger Street. Officials want input from the public about what U.S. 231 between 3rd and 22nd Streets should look like. Those who seem to be passionate about the development may be recruited to help with research about the corridor in the future.

Comments

comments