Huntingburg Area Catches Raider Fever

For the first time since 2006, the Southridge Raiders Football Team will be playing for a shot at a state title. They beat Indianapolis Censena for a shot at Woodlan for the big trophy.

It’s an exciting time for the young football stars, but it maybe equally as exciting for the community around them. Mayor Denny Spinner says he is proud that Huntingburg is a community that rallies behind its finest people.

Mayor Spinner decided that it would be Raider Day at Huntingburg City Hall Wednesday. The whole staff was decked out in there finest red and black gear, showing support for their Raiders.

Across the border into Jasper, folks put aside their crosstown rivalry in advance of the big game Saturday. There are plenty of connections to the Raiders Football team at Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Head coach Scott Buening’s wife Stephanie works in their people relations department. Along with Stephanie, two former Raiders players now work at JE&T. They held a small tailgate luncheon before they head up to Indianapolis on Saturday.

