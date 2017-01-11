Huntingburg Airport Runway Extension Project Delayed

The Huntingburg Airport delays construction on the runway extension project after officials learn they are not receiving essential federal funding this year.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved this $9 million project and agreed to fund it. However, the FAA is not doling out any discretionary money this year. Construction for this project will continue when funds are available, possibly next year.

The project will extend the length and width of the airport’s runway which will allow planes to carry larger loads. Huntingburg Airport hopes this may attract more flights to the facility.

