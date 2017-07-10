Huntingburg 5k Set to Return Friday

This month’s 555 run in Huntingburg is coming this Friday.

There will be a twist from the last two months.

This run will follow the same route as the last two months, but in the opposite direction.

So instead of heading east at the start, runners will go west.

The free run starts at 5 p.m. at Huntingburg City Hall.

The 555 is a series of monthly 5k walks and runs along the streets of Huntingburg.

It’s meant to give kids and adults of every fitness level a chance to exercise.

