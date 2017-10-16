Home Indiana Hunter Life-Flighted to Deaconess Hospital After Fall October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man is life-flighted to a hospital after falling from a tree stand in Pike County. The accident happened Sunday around 5 p.m. on Sugar Ridge Fish and Wildlife Area property.

77-year-old Paul Moore of Holland, Indiana fell approximately 15 ft. from a tree stand causing several broken bones and a collapsed lung.

His hunting partner heard the fall and attempted to administer CPR. Moore was not wearing any safety harness when he fell.

First responders were able to get him to an ambulance, and transported to a helicopter where he was life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the fall.

