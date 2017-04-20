Home Indiana Evansville Hundreds of Voices Converge to Change how Others View Autism April 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of voices are coming together to change how others view Autism Spectrum Disorder. The rethinking Autism conference will allow participants to recognize challenges unique to those on the Autism Spectrum. The conference will also show how innovative support and accommodations have a lasting impact for those individuals.

Casey Depriest, CEO Optimal Rhythms, Inc., said, “I think a lot of people in the community don’t understand what we do or what Optimal Rhythms represents or why we are pushing this idea of re-thinking Autism. So I would say if someone is on the fence and doesn’t know whether or not they should come or whether they want to come, go ahead and come anyway.”

In its most recent report, the Centers for Disease Control said Autism now affects one in 45 people.

